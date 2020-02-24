BREAKING: Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Helicopter Operator in Fatal Crash
Watch Live: KTLA’s Coverage of ‘A Celebration of Life: Kobe & Gianna Bryant’ Starts Ahead of Staples Center Memorial

‘I Am Just So Emotional’: Fans Pack Streets Around Staples Center, Share Memories Before Kobe Bryant Memorial

Posted 9:09 AM, February 24, 2020, by and , Updated at 09:40AM, February 24, 2020
Data pix.

Hours before the memorial for Kobe Bryant and the eight others killed last month in a helicopter crash in Calabasas was set to begin Monday, thousands of fans had already started to gather in the chilly morning air outside Staples Center.

The crowd — many clad in black, purple and gold — was quiet, a stark contrast to the typical excited energy of a game day.

Berly Schwartz and her son, Bun Garcia, stood together among the crowd outside the venue, sharing memories of watching Bryant beat competitors during his career with the Lakers. Her voice broke as she recalled attending games with her late husband, Sam Schwartz, who died two years ago.

“I am just so emotional. I came to Kobe’s games with my husband. He loved Kobe and the Lakers,” she said. “I think of the families. It is so hard for them.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.