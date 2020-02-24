In #GirlDad Tribute, Father and Daughter Visit 50 Kobe Bryant Murals Across SoCal

Posted 8:29 AM, February 24, 2020, by , Updated at 08:32AM, February 24, 2020

For six days, Orange County Register reporter Jeff Goertzen and his 21-year-old daughter Yasmin visited 50 Kobe Bryant murals across Southern California.

The pair started the trek in Northridge and ended it in Laguna Beach, Goertzen said in a column for the paper on Sunday.

Artist Art Gozukuchikyan painted a mural of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna on Jan. 26, 2020 in Studio City. (Credit: KTLA)

Goertzen called himself a #GirlDad, saying he wanted to celebrate the Lakers legend and his passion for fatherhood.

Bryant died with his 13-year-old daughter Gigi, along with her teammates, their parents, an assistant coach and the pilot, in a helicopter crash while on their way to her basketball tournament.

“The legacy that Kobe left for his children, the deep admiration that Gigi had for her father and the passion they shared together for basketball is an inspiration for any father,” Goertzen wrote. “The murals captured that.”

