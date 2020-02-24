× L.A. County Coroner: Rapper Pop Smoke Died of Gunshot Wound to the Torso

Pop Smoke, an up-and-coming rapper who was gunned down inside a posh home in the Hollywood Hills last week, died of a gunshot wound to the torso, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

Police responded to the $2.5-million home in the 2000 block of Hercules Drive after a phone call from someone reporting that several people, including one wearing a mask and armed with a handgun, burst into the property shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

When they arrived, officers found the 20-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Bashar Barakah Jackson, wounded by gunfire. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. At least four suspects fled the scene, and authorities say they have not been found.

Investigators suspect the home where the rapper was staying was targeted by the assailants. In recent years, Los Angeles residences being rented by musicians have been the target of several home invasions, according to law enforcement sources.

