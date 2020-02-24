North Hollywood Man Charged in Series of Sex Assaults Against Daughters of Neighbors, Friends

A North Hollywood man will face trial in a series of sex assaults targeting underage girls whose parents who knew, prosecutors said Monday.

Simon RuizHernandez, 51, is accused of abusing the daughters of his neighbors and family friends over the course of more than 15 years, starting in 2003, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The victims are four girls between 9 and 14 years old, according to the DA’s office.

RuizHernandez faces a total of 13 counts, including one count each of forcibly raping a child under 14; aggravated child sex assault, sexual penetration; aggravated child sex assault, oral copulation; and sodomy of an underage victim by use of force; two counts each of aggravated child sex assault, rape; aggravated child sex assault, sodomy; and lewd acts on a child under 14; and three counts of continuous sex abuse.

RuizHernandez is additionally accused of committing a home burglary during two of the attacks and faces a sentencing enhancement for multiple victims, prosecutors said.

The defendant was previously ordered to stand trial on eight counts, but another five counts were added after police investigators asked additional victims to come forward last week.

He has been in custody since last July, when detectives say they began investigating a sex assault allegation and discovered additional crimes.

If convicted on all charges, RuizHernandez could face up to life in state prison.

The suspect remained in custody on $2.8 million bail and was expected to be arraigned Monday afternoon.