× Police Search for Murder Suspect After Chase Ends in Panorama City

Police surrounded an apartment complex in search of a murder suspect who led them on a pursuit before fleeing into a Panorama City neighborhood Monday night, authorities said.

The incident began with a short vehicle pursuit about 8:35 p.m., which lasted about a minute before the suspect ran from the car at Chase Street and Willis Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Rosario Cervantes said.

Footage from Sky5 showed heavily armed officers searching the area on the ground as a helicopter spotlight illuminated rooftops.

No further details were available as the search continued Monday night.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.