Police Search for Murder Suspect After Chase Ends in Panorama City

Posted 10:06 PM, February 24, 2020, by , Updated at 10:08PM, February 24, 2020
Los Angeles police officers search for a homicide suspect after a pursuit came to an end in Panorama City on Feb. 24, 2020. (Credit: KTLA)

Los Angeles police officers search for a homicide suspect after a pursuit came to an end in Panorama City on Feb. 24, 2020. (Credit: KTLA)

Police surrounded an apartment complex in search of a murder suspect who led them on a pursuit before fleeing into a Panorama City neighborhood Monday night, authorities said.

The incident began with a short vehicle pursuit about 8:35 p.m., which lasted about a minute before the suspect ran from the car at Chase Street and Willis Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Rosario Cervantes said.

Footage from Sky5 showed heavily armed officers searching the area on the ground as a helicopter spotlight illuminated rooftops.

No further details were available as the search continued Monday night.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.