Celebrating Black History with Gayle Anderson | The News Director’s Office

Posted 5:36 AM, February 25, 2020, by and , Updated at 05:35AM, February 25, 2020

February is Black History Month! To mark the occasion, Gayle Anderson joins Jason and Bobby for a return visit to The News Director’s Office. Gayle shares stories of some of the “hidden figures” of black history, including U.S. Navy Sailor Doris “Dorrie” Miller and his acts of heroism during the attack on Pearl Harbor. She also talks about Emmy Award-winning photographer John Simmons, as well as some of the black women her served in WWII known as the “invisible warriors,” and more!

Episode quote

“We don’t have to be smarter than the rest. We have to be more disciplined than the rest.”

– Warren Buffett

Related show links:

Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”via iTunes | RSS

Jason on social mediaTwitter | Instagram
Bobby on social media: Instagram
KTLA Podcasts on social media: Twitter | Instagram
About the Podcast“The News Director’s Office”
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Rich On TechDiva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.