Threat Prompts Increased Patrols at Millikan High School in Long Beach; Student Arrested

Long Beach police are providing extra patrols around a local high school Tuesday following a social media threat that targeted the campus.

Detectives were alerted to an Instagram post that displayed an image of multiple guns and a message that read, “Don’t go to Millikan tomorrow,” the Long Beach Police Department stated in a tweet Monday night.

The post was referring to Millikan High School, which is located at 2800 Snowden Ave.

“Once notified, officers and detectives immediately began investigating and arrested a juvenile student they believe is responsible for the threat,” the tweet read.

The identity of the student was not released.

Police said they are confident that there is no threat to the high school Tuesday, but they have increased patrols out of an abundance of caution.

Police also asked the public to please report any suspicious activities or crimes by calling 911.

