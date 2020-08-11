$1.5M coronavirus mask will be made out of 18-karat white gold

A jeweler in Israel said he’s working on the most expensive mask in the world for a client.

Issac Levy, the mask’s designer, told the Associated Press that the mask will be made out of 18-karat white gold, decorated with 3,600 black and white diamonds, and equipped with FDA-approved N-95 filters, all requests made by the buyer. The price tag of the face mask will be $1.5 million.

This segment aired on August 10, 2020