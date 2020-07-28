$125 million Malibu home for sale breaks real estate records

Malibu’s real estate listings are breaking records with some new multi-million dollar listings.

One of the most expensive properties listed is a $125 million estate owned by philanthropist Diana Jenkins. The beachfront home, which has its own guardhouse, features seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a screening room, a recording studio and a gourmet kitchen. The property sits on nearly three acres of land with 256 feet of Malibu’s coastline to yourself.

This segment aired on July 27, 2020.