2 cases of West Nile virus identified in L.A. County, according to officials

The first two cases of the West Nile virus for the 2020 season have been identified in Los Angeles County.

The county’s Department of Public Health said two residents of the San Fernando Valley have the virus. One person was hospitalized earlier this month and is now recovering. The second case was also detected this month in a healthy blood donor. That person’s positive blood donation has now been discarded. West Nile virus is transmitted to people and animals through the bite of an infected mosquito.

This segment aired on July 31, 2020.