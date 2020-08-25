20-year-old woman declared dead was found breathing at a Detroit funeral home

A 20-year-old woman, believed to have died, was found breathing at a Detroit funeral home.

On Sunday morning, Southfield Fire Department paramedics responded to a home for an unresponsive woman. When they arrived, she wasn’t breathing. After standard efforts to revive her, first responders determined that she was deceased.

“The paramedics performed CPR and other life-reviving methods for 30 minutes. Given medical readings and the condition of the patient, it was determined at that time that she did not have signs of life,” Chief Johnny L. Menifee of the Southfield Fire Department said in a statement

Because there was no indication of foul play, as per standard operating procedure, the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office was contacted and given the medical data. The patient was again determined to be deceased. Her body was then released directly to the family to make arrangements with a funeral home of their choosing.

It was at James H. Cole Home for Funerals in Detroit that staff members made the shocking realization that the woman was still breathing.

The woman was reportedly taken to a hospital, but her current condition remains unclear.

This segment aired on Aug. 24, 2020.