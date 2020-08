Mortgage rates dropped for the eighth time this year, hitting an all-time low.

The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 2.88% this past week, according to the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. That’s the lowest level in nearly 50 years.

5 Live is KTLA’s digital-only newscast and streams on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app weekdays at 4 p.m.

This segment aired on August 7, 2020.