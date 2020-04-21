$350 Billion Loan For Small Businesses Faces Backlash As Large Chains Secure Relief Funds

5 Live discusses the Paycheck Protection Program in which small businesses are eligible for loans of up to $10 million to cover eight weeks of expenses related to payroll, benefits, rent, mortgage interest, and utilities.

However, many small businesses haven’t gotten their money yet, due to logistical problems. Many big name chains like “Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, and J. Alexander for taking millions of dollars from the fund.

This segment aired April 20, 2020