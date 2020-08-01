4.2 magnitude earthquake near Pacoima captured on security video

On Thursday morning, a 4.2 magnitude earthquake hit the San Fernando Valley about 1 mile north of Pacoima.

A security video showed trees, fences and a roof-mounted camera getting a jolt when the quake struck at 4:29 a.m. Seismologists said there is a small chance that an earthquake greater than a 4.2 magnitude could strike in the next month.

