5 Live Gift Guide: Bobby’s Picks

This year, many people found themselves spending a lot of time in their homes. These gift ideas will make the time spent indoors more convenient, enjoyable, and comfortable.

Bartesian  This machine makes premium cocktails with the simple push of a button. Just pick from one of Bartesian’s wide variety of cocktail capsules, choose how strong you want your drink, and within seconds, Bartesian serves you up a quality craft cocktail, all from the comfort of your own home. More info here.

Always Pan  You’d be hard-pressed to find a better looking piece of cookware than the Always Pan from Our Place. This amazing pan replaces 8 pieces of traditional cookware. It’s shallow enough to sear, deep enough to boil, and even comes with a handy nesting steamer basket. It’s also super easy to clean, making it the only thing you’ll want in your cooking arsenal. More info here.

Parks Project  This Los Angeles based company makes apparel and other goods that celebrate our National Parks. Every purchase helps to support National Parks, and Parks Project has now given back over $1,000,000. Their stylish designs for items such as t-shirts, socks, travel journals, ceramic mugs, and more are sure to please the nature lover in your life. More info here.

Grayers  This New York-based clothing brand has the perfect gift for someone who wants to look good by the fire. Grayers is all about high-quality, modern wardrobe classics like blazers, sweaters, flannels, and more. Bobby and Andy are wearing their winter 2020 jackets, oxfords and pants. Right now, Gravers is offering 40% off everything on their store using the promo code HOLIDAY. Check out all the looks here.

