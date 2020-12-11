5 Live Gift Guide: Bobby’s Picks

This year, many people found themselves spending a lot of time in their homes. These gift ideas will make the time spent indoors more convenient, enjoyable, and comfortable.

Bartesian – This machine makes premium cocktails with the simple push of a button. Just pick from one of Bartesian’s wide variety of cocktail capsules, choose how strong you want your drink, and within seconds, Bartesian serves you up a quality craft cocktail, all from the comfort of your own home. More info here.

Always Pan – You’d be hard-pressed to find a better looking piece of cookware than the Always Pan from Our Place. This amazing pan replaces 8 pieces of traditional cookware. It’s shallow enough to sear, deep enough to boil, and even comes with a handy nesting steamer basket. It’s also super easy to clean, making it the only thing you’ll want in your cooking arsenal. More info here.

Parks Project – This Los Angeles based company makes apparel and other goods that celebrate our National Parks. Every purchase helps to support National Parks, and Parks Project has now given back over $1,000,000. Their stylish designs for items such as t-shirts, socks, travel journals, ceramic mugs, and more are sure to please the nature lover in your life. More info here.

Grayers – This New York-based clothing brand has the perfect gift for someone who wants to look good by the fire. Grayers is all about high-quality, modern wardrobe classics like blazers, sweaters, flannels, and more. Bobby and Andy are wearing their winter 2020 jackets, oxfords and pants. Right now, Gravers is offering 40% off everything on their store using the promo code HOLIDAY. Check out all the looks here.