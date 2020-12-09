5 Live Gift Guide: Samantha’s Picks

This holiday season will be tough for a lot of people not being with loved ones, but these gifts-in-the-mail are always a huge hit.

BoxFox – The company packs each box with curated items, or you can build your own, and delivers them in an elegant keepsake box. It’s what you’d get your friends after a day of shopping… if you could leave your house. More info here.

BarkBox – 5 Live loves our good boys. On Giving Tuesday, BarkBox raised money on their Peanuts box to donate to the St. Jude’s Paws at Play Hospital program. The program brings therapy dogs into hospitals for children that need some cheer. You can still send your favorite pet friends the adorable Peanuts-themed box through December. More info here.

andSons Chocolatier – This family owned and operated Beverly Hills chocolate shop is a 5 Live favorite. Check out KTLA.com/5Live for the story behind these edible pieces of art. Each piece is so beautiful, you almost don’t want to eat it. Almost. Order here.

LUSH – Don’t you miss this smell as you walk through a mall? I loved that everything in our segment was under $50. LUSH ethically sources all its ingredients, is cruelty free, and cuts back its plastic use wherever possible. A feel-good smell-good gift. Click through the options here.

Maven Beauty – The Instagram-famous fashion line Fashion Nova, with reps like Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, just launched an affordable pro-level beauty collection. Maven Beauty is 100% vegan and cruelty-free, and every item is under $20. Find the new line called ‘Basic Beat’ here.