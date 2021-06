Continuing the 5 Live feud with WGN News Now, 5 Live co-host Bobby Gonzalez goes to a Cubs vs Dodgers game where the boys in blue get sweet revenge on the Cubbies.

Then News Now co-host Christine Flores shares a video of her trip to Los Angeles, challenging the 5 Live team to take on the Windy City.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Live on June 28, 2021.