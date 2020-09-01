50% of single people don’t want a relationship or to even date, according to new study

A new study is showing that most single people do not want to be in a serious relationship.

The report, which was conducted by the Pew Research Center, showed 50% of single people are not interested in a committed romantic relationship or even casual dating.

The study, which surveyed nearly 5,000 adults in the United States, also showed that 10% of people want nothing more than casual dates, and only 14% are looking for a serious romantic relationship.

This segment aired on Aug. 31, 2020.