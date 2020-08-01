$600 unemployment benefits expire as both sides of the Senate are unable to reach a deal

The federal program that provides unemployed Americans an extra $600 per week expires on Friday.

Senate Republicans and Democrats have been unable to reach a deal on the next round of stimulus for Americans hurting financially due to the pandemic. Many people are also at risk of finding themselves without a place to live. A federal eviction moratorium on millions of renters expired last week. It’s unclear if the Senate or the House will reinstate that moratorium as part of stimulus talks.

This segment aired on July 31, 2020.