76 percent of Americans have gained up to 16 pounds during the quarantine, according to Nutrisystem

Americans have lost hope in getting a summer body this year apparently because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nutrisystem surveyed two thousand people and found 76 percent have gained up to 16 pounds during the quarantine. 63 percent say instead of focussing on a summer body, they’re now focussing on getting a post-quarantine body.

This segment aired on July 7, 2020.