80 percent of restaurant industry jobs are gone

Supervisor Kathryn Barger reviewed some of the key figures from the L.A County Economic resilience Task Force. She called the meeting “sobering”.

Some of the statistics that came from that meeting include:

• 80 percent of jobs in the restaurant industry are gone

• 890,000 film and entertainment employees are out of work

• More than 1 million unemployment claims have been filed in the county

• Over 75 percent of people who lost jobs were earning less than $50 thousand per year on average

The task force, Barger said, has brought sector leaders together to help make decisions about reopening “because it’s not a one-size-fits-all approach and it isn’t feasible for a county our size, and our diversity, to do it alone.”

5 Live is KTLA’s digital-only newscast and streams on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app weekdays at 4 p.m.

Follow Our Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/KTLA5Live/

This segment aired May 20, 2020.