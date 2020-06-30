A COVID-19 vaccine may not be enough to stop the spread of the virus, says Dr. Anthony Fauci

A stunning warning from the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci says

even when a vaccine for COVID-19 is developed, it may not be enough to stop the spread of the virus.

Dr. Fauci says it’s critical that the U.S. does everything it can to encourage Americans to get the vaccine as the vaccine is likely to only be about 70 percent effective.

Moreover, two recent polls found only about 70 percent of Americans plan to get it and that’s not enough to create herd immunity, which is when a large amount of the population is immune so the virus is unable to spread.

This segment aired on June 29, 2020.