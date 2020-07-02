A new study finds many Americans who’ve contracted COVID-19 can’t identify where they got it from

Gov. Gavin Newsom has revealed new guidelines and restrictions ahead of the 4th of July weekend as coronavirus cases continue to soar.

A list of businesses that have recently reopened, must close again.

Moreover, a new study has found that many Americans who’ve contracted COVID-19 can’t actually identify where they got it from.

More than half of U.S. patients with coronavirus couldn’t pinpoint the source of their infection, says Centers for Disease Control and Prevention researchers.

The findings suggest that many are becoming infected through transmission within their communities and not a familiar person in their lives.

Researchers say that underscores the need for isolation, contact tracing, and testing along with preventative measures like social distancing and face coverings.

This segment aired on July 1, 2020.