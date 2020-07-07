A new study suggests hydroxychloroquine is effective in treating COVID-19

Coronavirus cases continue to skyrocket in L.A. County. More than 7,200 more cases were reported Sunday and health officials say hospitalizations have jumped 41 percent in the last three weeks.

Moreover, a new study suggests hydroxychloroquine is effective in treating coronavirus and could prevent deaths. Researchers at the Henry Ford Health System studied more than 2,500 COVID-19 patients. Most of them received the anti-malaria drug shortly after being admitted.

The study found a lower death rate in those who took the medication, compared to those who did not. Other studies have cast doubt over the hydroxy’s effectiveness in COVID-19 patients. President Trump has claimed he’s taken it to ward off the virus. Over the weekend, the World Health Organization announced it will discontinue hydroxychloroquine trials.

This segment aired on July 6, 2020.