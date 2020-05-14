Accidental poisonings from disinfectants continue to climb

The American Association of Poison Control Centers says they have seen a 122 percent increase in reported cases.

Although the purchase of disinfectant products is declining, April was the second consecutive month there was a spike in accidental poisonings.

Officials warn sanitizers like cleaning products and bleach are not meant to be ingested or injected into your body.

This segment aired May 13, 2020.