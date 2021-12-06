Adidas joins the metaverse

A Mater Dei High School student athlete suffered a broken jaw in an attack orchestrated by a classmate and carried out by two football players who repeatedly punched him in the head and the face, according to a lawsuit filed in Orange County Superior Court.

The details of the beating, described in a May lawsuit and first reported this week, follow weeks of controversy over the conduct of players and adults involved in the storied Santa Ana football program. A lawsuit filed late last month accused the school of a culture of hazing following a violent locker-room altercation that left a new player with a traumatic brain injury.