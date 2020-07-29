Air travel may not recover until 2024, new report finds

A new report finds air travel may not return to 2019 levels until 2024.

The International Air Transport Association found that air travel was down 86.5% in June from the same month a year ago, compared with a drop of 94.1% in April. There is also concern that business travel will never return to pre-COVID-19 levels.

5 Live is KTLA’s digital-only newscast and streams on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app weekdays at 4 p.m.

Follow our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/KTLA5Live/.

This segment aired on July 28, 2020.