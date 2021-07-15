‘All-Star Brawl’ lets you duke it out as your favorite Nicktoons: VENN + 5 Live

Emma Fyffe from Venn joined 5 Live to talk about the latest news in gaming, pop culture and more.

Fighting games improve hand-eye coordination, reflexes, and are a great way to spend some bonding time, but the hyperviolent genre isn’t always kid friendly. The new ‘Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl’ changes that by pitting your favorite Nick characters against each other. The game is full of classic characters like Spongebob, Danny Phantom, and even the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

In the past years we’ve finally gotten some good comic book superhero movies, but gamers have been waiting on a decent video game film. The wait might be over with ‘Werewolves Within’, a movie based off of Ubisoft’s 2016 social deduction game. Sam Richardson and a fantastic comedic cast keep it fun, and the plot will keep you guessing. Even if you’ve never played ‘Werewolves Within’, you’ll love this quirky comedy.

Prestige TV is more colorful… and nerdier than ever. ‘The Mandalorian’ and ‘WandaVision’, both Disney Plus properties, have wracked up over 20 Emmy nominations each. The award nods are not just in special effects categories; outstanding writing, outstanding directing, and best limited or anthology series are major categories that these nerdy, fan-favorite shows aim to win this year.

This segment aired on 5 Live on July 15, 2021.