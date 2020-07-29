Amazon under investigation for claims of unsafe warehouse practices amid pandemic

Amazon is under investigation in California due to claims of unsafe warehouse practices amid the pandemic.

The e-commerce giant’s policies on safeguarding workers are being examined by multiple California state offices, including Attorney General Xavier Becerra, according to a new court filing. The case involves an Amazon Fresh employee in San Francisco. He accused the company of having workers share equipment and failing to allow extra time for safe social distancing.

5 Live is KTLA’s digital-only newscast and streams on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app weekdays at 4 p.m.

Follow our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/KTLA5Live/.

This segment aired on July 28, 2020.