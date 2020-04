5 Live discusses American’s stockpiling frozen pizza, rank their favorite frozen pizza brands, and tell you where in LA is the best place to order pizza for takeout.

“5 Live,” is KTLA’s digital-only newscast and streams on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app weekdays at 4 p.m.

Follow Our Facebook Group

https://www.facebook.com/groups/KTLA5Live/

This segment aired April 20, 2020