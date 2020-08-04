American households argue about the dishes 217 times a year, according to a new survey

The average American household will argue about the dishes 217 times a year, according to a survey by OnePoll on behalf of Finish.

The survey asked 2,000 Americans who own dishwashers about their habits. It turned out most of the dish-based fights have to do with who should load and empty the dishwasher. Other disagreements included whether or not to pre-rinse dishes and the best way to dry them.

