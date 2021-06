Emma Fyffe from VENN joined 5 Live to talk about the latest in pop culture and video game news.

If you still can’t find a next-gen gaming console like the Playstation 5 or the Xbox Series X, maybe you should just get a Tesla instead. Plus, Gaming is big business, but you might be shocked at just how big, and a McDonald’s Chicken McNugget that resembles a character from the hit game “Among Us” is going for nearly $100,000 on eBay.

This segment aired on 5 Live on June 3, 2021.