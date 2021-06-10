Andrew McMahon launches fan club app, new tour dates for 2021

Orange County indie pop rocker Andrew McMahon just announced The Three Pianos Tour, a nationwide concert schedule that will coincide with his new book of the same name.

Fans will be happy to hear songs performed from McMahon’s Something Corporate, Jack’s Mannequin and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness projects as part of the tour.

McMahon also announced a fan club app called Camp Wilderness which will feature exclusive content like unreleased songs, videos and more for a monthly fee. There are plenty of SoCal dates on the roster; tickets go on sale the week of June 18th.