Anxiety, depression at record levels during COVID-19 pandemic, study says

By late July, more than 44% of adults in California experienced levels of anxiety and gloom typically associated with diagnoses of generalized anxiety disorder or major depression.

These results came from a weekly survey conducted by the United States Census Bureau. Data nationwide showed that the number dropped slightly to 41% of respondents reporting symptoms of anxiety or depression.

There is also a geographic difference. People living in states hit hardest by the coronavirus reported the most mental distress.

These figures become more staggering when compared with a similar survey conducted in early 2019 that showed just 11% of American adults reported symptoms of clinical anxiety or depression.

Aug. 26, 2020