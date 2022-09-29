A new app in Los Angeles aims to cut food waste by offering users the ability to buy leftover food from restaurants, grocery stores, ice cream, and coffee shops, among other establishments, around the city.

Too Good to Go app users can browse, reserve, and pay for a food bag, called a “Surprise Bag”. Then, they go to the store during the pick-up window to collect their bag. The content of each bag purchased through the Too Good To Go app varies, and users can expect to get a range of products, always at 1/3 of the retail value.

Depending on the store chosen, the bags can contain anything from ingredients like fresh produce or pantry items to ready-to-eat foods like slices of pizza, pints of ice cream, or baked goods.

KTLA 5 Live spoke with Too Good To Go co-founder Lucie Basch, and looked at a few bags as an example of what users would get on the app.

Alfred Coffee, Lassen’s Natural Foods & Vitamins, Tartine Bakery, and Gelato Festival are among the first wave of Los Angeles establishments to join Too Good To Go.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Live on September 29, 2022.