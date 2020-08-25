Asteroid is headed towards Earth one day before U.S. presidential election, NASA says

Nasa is now monitoring an asteroid that will come close to Earth on Nov. 2, the day before the United States presidential election.

The asteroid, known as 2018VP1, was first identified from Palomar Observatory in San Diego County in November of 2018

“Asteroid 2018VP1 is very small, approximately 6.5 feet, and poses no threat to Earth. If it were to enter our planet’s atmosphere, it would disintegrate due to its extremely small size,” NASA said in a statement.

