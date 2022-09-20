Shin-Sen-Gumi Yakitori was originally founded in 1992. The Gardena location was the first to stake its claim in the community but quickly gained popularity and over the years and has expanded to serve hungry patrons in the greater Los Angeles area and has even made its way to the shores of Tokyo.

Yakitori essentially means “skewered meat,” and that’s exactly what they specialize in at Shen-Sen-Gumi, with options ranging from chicken to pork to beef and seafood. They pride themselves in utilizing as many parts of the animal as possible through unique (and very popular) choices such as chicken liver, chicken gizzard, chicken skin, and chicken meatball.

When you first walk into the restaurant you are loudly greeted by the entire staff, setting the tone for the dining experience. You’re almost guaranteed to walk out with a big smile and a full belly.

Visit them at any one of their locations in Sothern California or stop by the original shop at 18517 S Western Ave, Gardena, CA 90248.

This segment aired on 5 Live Tuesday, September 20, 2022.