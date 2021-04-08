Avengers Campus to open June 4 at Disney California Adventure

Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park will open June 4, the Disneyland Resort announced Thursday.

The new area will feature favorite characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On the campus, Disney says Avengers and their allies are seeking “recruits” of all ages to team up with “earth’s mightiest heroes .”

Among the new things to explore are a new Spiderman ride featuring actor Tom Holland, food options highlighting the character Pym’s creations from ‘Antman,’ and churro flavors.

Tickets to get into Disneyland open to California residents only on April 15.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Live on April 8, 2021.