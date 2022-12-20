The world’s largest crypto trading platform, Binance has agreed to purchase the bankrupt cryptocurrency company, Voyager for $1.04 billion dollars.

This agreement comes just a few months after FTX agreed to purchase Voyager for $1.4 billion dollars but failed to do so after it came to light that the company mishandled customer funds and subsequently went bankrupt themselves.

As a result of the new agreement between Binance and Voyager, creditors of the now bankrupt company are expected to receive even less money returned to them than previously expected.