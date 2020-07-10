Breaking News
‘Batwoman’ casts Javicia Leslie as the new lead in CW series

Javicia Leslie replaces Ruby Rose as the CW’s new Batwoman. She will be the first Black actress to play Batwoman in a live-action television or film production. Leslie is coming off of another Greg Berlanti produced show, “God Friended Me” on CBS.

Not only is she an incredible actress, but she also happens to be a friend of 5 Live’s own, Andy Riesmeyer.

This segment aired on July 9, 2020.

