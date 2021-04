Robert Puente of KTLA’s 5 Live was determined to find the source for social media’s viral barbecue sandwich.

He found it in the “MacRib”: an entire short rib, six ounces of 12-hour smoked brisket, cheddar cheese, and two smash patties between three slices of Texas toast.

Smoke and Fire Social Eatery is located in La Habra on 1327 W Whittier Boulevard, and in Paramount on 8009 Alondra Boulevard.

