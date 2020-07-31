Beyoncé’s ‘Black Is King’ is coming to Disney+

On Wednesday, Beyoncé dropped the latest trailer for her forthcoming visual album, “Black Is King.”

In the stunning visuals, Beyoncé is shown in a leopard-print dress with arms wide open. There is also a cotillion, a man smiling in a white suit with a python around his neck and tons of beautifully dressed black men. The visual album will debut July 31 on Disney+.

