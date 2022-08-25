Bhad Bhabie also known as Danielle Bregoli has made a philanthropical turn in her career. She started as a troubled adolescent being dragged to the set of Dr. Phil by her mother to address behavioral concerns and quickly went viral becoming known as the “Catch me Outside girl.”

Bregoli learned to leverage her short lived fame and produced a rap career out of her publicity. Shortly after, she launched an Onlyfans where she earned more than a million dollars in the span of 6 hours.

Today, Bhad Bhabie has turned around her controversial spotlight onto those in need. In partnership with the Educapital Foundation, the “Bhad Scholarship” will be distributed among 1,000 students enrolling in technical and trade schools amounting to 1.7 million dollars.

For more information visit bhadscholarships.com.