Wednesday, the White House said it would partner with Anheuser-Busch to offer to buy the next round if 70% of American’s are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The program would offer $5 debit cards to an unspecified number of people who sign up for the program through the brand’s MyCooler website.

It’s part of an effort by the Biden administration to encourage more Americans to get vaccinated as the country aims to reach heard immunity against the disease.