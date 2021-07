In this Robert Report Street Edition, 5 Live’s Robert Puente takes a trip to the city of Maywood to try Big Al’s Pizzeria, where they are putting a distinctive twist on the beloved pizza.

Food worlds collide at Big Al’s Pizzeria with the one and only taco pizza, a fusion of Mexican cuisine and traditional pizza. They also a wide variety of unique pies such as the Jamaican pizza, the chicken shawrama pizza, and many more.

