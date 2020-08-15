Bison attack causes South Dakota woman serious injuries

A woman is recovering from serious injuries, after being knocked unconscious by a bison in South Dakota.

The incident happened in Custer State Park, following a motorcycle rally on Wednesday. An adult bison charged at the woman when she attempted to take photos of a baby bison. The bison used its horn to toss her violently across the road, according to video captured by a bystander. Once the group of bison started running away, onlookers rushed in to help the woman.

Officials from the park released a statement urging visitors to remain in their vehicles, when near wildlife.

