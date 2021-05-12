Bitcoin IndyCar will race at Indy 500

Bitcoin is hitting the yard of bricks for the 105th running of the Indy 500.

Ed Carpenter Racing has entered the No. 21 Bitcoin Chevrolet, a Bitcoin sponsored race car driven by 2020 NTT IndyCar Series Rookie of the Year Rinus VeeKay.

Owner and driver Ed Carpenter has expressed interest in the cryptocurrency in the past. “I could not be more excited that this project is becoming a reality. To bring my personal interest and immersion in Bitcoin to our industry is historic,” Carpenter said in a press release. “Just as Bitcoin is revolutionizing our financial system, I see it as an opportunity to transform how we operate within our own motorsport industry.”

Driver VeeKay announced the new paint job in a tweet and thanked Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto.

The upcoming race will be held May 30, 2021 in Indianapolis.