Black Lives Matter chalk art causes confrontation between neighbors

A confrontation between a Northern California woman and her neighbor went viral Thursday morning after the neighbor was recorded defacing the woman’s Black Lives Matter chalk art.

For three days, Concord resident Manette Sharick said she was trying to figure out who had been erasing the word “Black” from her Black Lives Matter chalk signs. Security cameras caught her male neighbor pouring water on her signs. Sharick confronted him in the act on the fourth day and recorded their exchange.

After she posted the video on social media, many called the man racist, an accusation he denied. Sharick said she just wanted to teach her 3-year-old daughter about the Black Lives Matter movement, and was not anticipating anyone in her neighborhood having a problem with it.

