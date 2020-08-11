Black teens held at gunpoint by Santa Clarita deputies say they were falsely identified

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department is investigating an incident that involved a group of Black teenagers being held at gunpoint by Santa Clarita deputies.

Witnesses said a homeless man tried stabbing a group of teens with a knife while they waited at a bus stop on Friday. A manager from a Buffalo Wild Wings store nearby called deputies, but once they arrived, they began pointing their guns at the teenagers. Deputies at the scene said they got a call of two Black men attacking a homeless man.

The cellphone video also captured bystanders pleading with authorities to put down their guns. In the video, deputies are heard saying there was confusion about the calls. The mother of one of the teens said her son is traumatized and is demanding justice from the department.

This segment aired on August 10, 2020.