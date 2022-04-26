Guy Fieri will be returning to Stagecoach Country Music Festival with his 40,000 sq ft Smokehouse and a group of hand-selected pit masters including Kevin Bludso.

Kevin Bludso is the owner and chef of Bludso’s Bar and Cue in Los Angeles. In 2008, Kevin opened Bludso’s BBQ as a small takeout stand in Compton. It’s grown to be in multiple cities across the world.

Bludso joined KTLA 5 Live to give the team a taste of what will be served in the Smokehouse at Stagecoach. Bludso also tells the team if there will be a season two of Netflix’s The American BBQ Showdown.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Live on April 26, 2022.